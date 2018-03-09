Police foils HEM rally in Hiranagar

Protesters pelted stones; chanted slogans against BJP, CM
SYED AMJAD SHAHJammu, March 8:
Police and CRPF men Thursday foiled protest rally of rightwing Hindu Ekta Manch (HEM), which was organized against Crime Branch probe into the abduction, rape and murder of 8-year-old girl Asifa Bano of Kathua.
As soon as the protesters came on Jammu-Pathankot Highway and assembled there, the policemen police swung into action to disperse them.
Eyewitnesses said protesters, who were chanting anti-BJP and anti-CM slogans, pelted stones at the policemen. The cops retaliated and fired teargas shells and resorted to baton charge to disperse them.
The rally was organized from Dayala Chak and Chadwal by HEM under the leadership of Vijay Kumar Sharma.
Police detained many protestors and over a dozen people were injured during the clashes.
A protester identified as Vijay Kumar of Morian, Shanni was injured after he fell down during clashes with police.
Police also detained NPP president and ex-MLA Udhampur Balwant Singh Mankotia at Dayala Chak.
On the call of HEM, complete bandh was observed at Chadwal, Sanji Morh, Balyasan Khu, and Dayala Chak areas of Hiranagar.
The HEM has said the bandh would continue tomorrow also in support of their demand for CBI probe into the rape and murder of minor girl.
