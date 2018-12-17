Police foils AIP’s UN March, arrests Rasheed, supporters

Party to hold sit-in outside Badami Bagh Cantt today
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 16:
Police on Sunday foiled AIP’s march towards UN Offices in Sonawar against Pulwama killings and detained dozens along with Er. Rasheed.
Protesters carrying banners, play cards, and black flags started the march from Rajbagh and proceeded towards Lal Chowk. However, Police stopped the procession near Zero Bridge and took Er. Rasheed and other party activists in custody and lodged them in police station Ragbagh.
Protesters were chanting slogans against security forces and seeking implementation of UN resolutions.
Before his arrest Rasheed while talking to media condemned the killings and said that world community should take notice of massacres taking place in Kashmir.
He said “It is obvious that New Delhi has no resolution to Kashmir dispute except pellets, bullets, massacres, draconian laws and state terrorism. Governor Satpal Malik, State DGP and Army Chief must own the moral responsibility of the killings rather making fake enquires and condemnations.
“New Delhi must stop enjoying killings of Kashmiris and driving entertainment from massacres of innocent Kashmiris. Neither New Delhi wants a political resolution nor gives space to peaceful protests and resistance,” Rasheed said.
Rasheed said, “Since Army is directly involved in the Pulwama massacre, the party will hold a peaceful day-long sit-in outside Army Headquarters Badami Bagh on December 17 against the complete lawlessness and misuse of dirty AFSPA.”
AIP spokesperson said that the Party workers led by Najam-U-Saqib, and others also carried out protests on Sunday in Chenab Valley at Banihal, Baderwah, Sartal and other places to condemn the killings and express solidarity with the families of Pulwama victims.