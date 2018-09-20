Police foils 8th Muharram procession in Srinagar

Cops use lathis to disperse Shia mourners; Aga Hassan condemns use of force
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Sept 19:
The authorities on Wednesday foiled main 8th Muharram procession in Srinagar by imposing security restrictions in parts of summer capital.
The authorities imposed restrictions under section 144 CrPC in the areas falling under police stations Shaheedgunj, Batamaloo, Shergeri, Kothibagh, Ram Munshi Bagh, Maisuma and Kralkhud to prevent large processions.
In the restricted areas, police contingents were deployed at major locations. The cops had placed barricades and concertina wires on roads to prevent Shia mourners from taking our Muharram processions.
The Ghanta Ghar was kept out of bounds for people as no public or private transport was allowed to ply through the city centre.
The cops did not allow the main 8th Muharram procession.
The traditional 8th Muharram procession used to be taken out from Habbakadal area of Srinagar and concluded at Dalgate area. However, after the onset of militancy in 1989, the Muharram processions were banned by the authorities.
This Shia mourners were scheduled to carry out a Muharram procession from Guru Bazar to Dalgate area. However, police had blocked all roads leading to the areas by imposing restrictions.
After the eruption of militancy in the State in 1989, authorities have banned Muharram processions in the Valley.
The groups of Shia mourners took out small Muharram processions amid pro-Islamic sloganeering in Lal Chowk.
Scores of Shia mourners also took out a march from Dalgate and marched towards the city centre.
However, as the processionists reached near Dalgate Chowk, the mourners were intercepted by cops and told to move back.
However, when the Shia mourners tried to move ahead, police resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse them.
Breaching restrictions, scores of mourners carrying religious banners and flags, however, proceeded towards Lal Chowk via M.A road.
Scores of Shia mourners were detained by police near M A Road, Polo View and near Fire and Emergency Services Headquarters at Batamaloo, where from mourners tried to proceed towards Dalgate.
Amid slogans in favour of Islam and Karbala martyrs, Shia mourners also appeared near Jahangir Chowk. However, police men swung into action and dispersed them.
In view of restrictions, cops diverted traffic from Bemina towards the highway and disallowed any vehicular movement towards Batamaloo.
Similarly, all lanes from Chattabal leading towards Qamarwari /Batmaloo, road adjoining Bemina-Qamarwari crossing, lanes towards Karfali mohalla and Zaldagar bye-lane towards Bund were blocked.
The police had established cut-off points at Haba Kadal bridge from Kralkhud side.
Traffic coming from East-Zone (Maisuma/Kothibagh/Kralkhud) was diverted at R K crossing towards Abdullah bridge.
Traffic was also disallowed via Amira Kadal.
However, vehicles coming from East Zone were allowed to ply via Budshah Bridge (Maisum side) towards Jehangir Chowk.
As per the diversion plan, cut-off points were also established at Nawab Nazar side to block the vehicular movement towards SMHS side, at Gol-Chakri Ram Munshi Bagh, at Nehrupark for all traffic towards Dalgate, at Radio Kashmir crossing towards MA road and road diversion towards Rajbagh and at SRTC Bridge.
Meanwhile, shops and business establishments remained closed in city centre Lal Chowk and its adjoining area.
Reports of partial shutdown were also received from other parts of the city.
Meanwhile, Anjuman Shari Shai organized multiple Muharram processions across Valley. Hundreds of Shia mourners participated in Zuljina procession that was taken out from Madeen Sahab Zadibal area of downtown Srinagar.
Besides, Zuljina processions were also taken out at Abadpora, Awadawra, Bogha Chhal, Astan Sharif Wuyen Chadoora, Palar Budgam, Malik Gund Chatargam, Astanpora Sikandarpora, Gulshan Bagh Batakadal, Khomeni Chowk, Awdeena, Zalpora, Gund Nawgam, Sonaburn, Inderkoot, Gawmadao, Kehnpeth, Chhalipora and other areas.
Anjuman Shari Shian President and senior separatist leader Aga Syed Hasan while condemning the use of force on mourners said authorities welcome Yatris during Yatra but thrash Shia mourners for organizing peaceful religious processions.
“It is direct intervention into the religious affairs that is highly condemnable. The curbs on these processions are uncalled for and need to be lifted without any delay,” he said.
