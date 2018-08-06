Get - On the Play Store.
Members of District Bar Association Kishtwar Monday held protest march against the possible abrogation of Article 35-A. The members were holding placards with slogans in favour of retention of Article 35A. Several locals also joined the protest. The speakers during the prote...More
Peoples Democratic Party chief spokesperson, Rafi Ahmad Mir Monday said there was nothing to celebrate in Supreme Court's order defering the hearing on petitions challenging Article 35-A "Deferment of SC hearing is nothing to be celebrated about. GoI will have to take a cle...More
The Jammu and Kashmir Police today kickstarted a crowdfunding campaign for providing financial assistance to the families of 499 special police officers (SPOs) killed in anti-militancy operations in the state. Director General of Police S P Vaid kicked off the social media c...More
Kashmir Economic Alliance's march to United Nations (UN) office in Srinagar against the possible abrogation of Article 35-A was foiled by police on Monday. KEA was marching towards UN office to submit a memorandum to the UN Secretary General seeking its intervention for the ...More
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah today said that those out to defend Section Article 35-A were tacitly accepting that future of the state lies within the Constitution of India. A batch of petitions is before the Supreme Court challenging the constitution...More
The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing petitions challenging the validity of Article 35A pertaining to Jammu Kashmir. The matter has been adjourned to last week of August. The Supreme Court will hear the pleas in the week beginning from 27th August. Chief Justice ...More
A militant was arrested and eight grenades recovered from him in Jammu as police claimed to have foiled a major terror plot to trigger blasts in the winter capital, days ahead of the Independence Day. Acting on intelligence inputs, police intercepted a bus in Gandhi Nagar a...More
Kashmir valley is observing a complete shutdown for the second consecutive day following a strike call given by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against possible scraping of Article 35-A. Later today the Supreme Court is going to take a call on the deferment application fil...More
Baharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday voiced hope that the Supreme Court will strike down the Article 35-A of the Constitution that grants special privileges to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. Calling it unconstitutional, Swamy said that the Ar...More
Train service has been suspended for the second day on Monday for security reasons in the Kashmir valley, where separatists have called for a two-day strike against any move to weaken the Article 35 A. The Supreme Court (SC) will hear on Monday (August 6) a number of writ pe...More
Members of District Bar Association Kishtwar Monday held protest march against the possible abrogation of Article 35-A. The members were holding placards with slogans in favour of retention of Article 35A. Several locals also joined the protest. The speakers during the prote...More
Peoples Democratic Party chief spokesperson, Rafi Ahmad Mir Monday said there was nothing to celebrate in Supreme Court's order defering the hearing on petitions challenging Article 35-A "Deferment of SC hearing is nothing to be celebrated about. GoI will have to take a cle...More
The Jammu and Kashmir Police today kickstarted a crowdfunding campaign for providing financial assistance to the families of 499 special police officers (SPOs) killed in anti-militancy operations in the state. Director General of Police S P Vaid kicked off the social media c...More
Kashmir Economic Alliance's march to United Nations (UN) office in Srinagar against the possible abrogation of Article 35-A was foiled by police on Monday. KEA was marching towards UN office to submit a memorandum to the UN Secretary General seeking its intervention for the ...More
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah today said that those out to defend Section Article 35-A were tacitly accepting that future of the state lies within the Constitution of India. A batch of petitions is before the Supreme Court challenging the constitution...More
The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing petitions challenging the validity of Article 35A pertaining to Jammu Kashmir. The matter has been adjourned to last week of August. The Supreme Court will hear the pleas in the week beginning from 27th August. Chief Justice ...More
A militant was arrested and eight grenades recovered from him in Jammu as police claimed to have foiled a major terror plot to trigger blasts in the winter capital, days ahead of the Independence Day. Acting on intelligence inputs, police intercepted a bus in Gandhi Nagar a...More
Kashmir valley is observing a complete shutdown for the second consecutive day following a strike call given by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against possible scraping of Article 35-A. Later today the Supreme Court is going to take a call on the deferment application fil...More
Baharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday voiced hope that the Supreme Court will strike down the Article 35-A of the Constitution that grants special privileges to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. Calling it unconstitutional, Swamy said that the Ar...More
Train service has been suspended for the second day on Monday for security reasons in the Kashmir valley, where separatists have called for a two-day strike against any move to weaken the Article 35 A. The Supreme Court (SC) will hear on Monday (August 6) a number of writ pe...More