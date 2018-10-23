Police foil KCCI’s Lal Chowk march, members’ stage sit-in at Regal Chowk 

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Police Tuesday foiled protest marches of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) against the recent Kulgam civilian killings.
KCCI secretary Farooq Amin, in a statement said that KCCI members were prevented from proceeding towards Lal Chowk.
“Despite strict restrictions, a large number of members of the Chamber participated in the protest march,” the statement said.
The protest was led by senior vice president, Nasir Hamid Khan.
The KCCI members, however, took out multiple protest march’s at Raj Bagh and Regal Chowk here, the statement reads.
KCCI had extended support to the JRL protest march to Lal Chowk against the killings in Kashmir.
On Sunday seven civilians were killed in a blast at a gunfight site at Laroo village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.