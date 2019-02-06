About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Police foil JKLF march, Malik detained

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Police on Wednesday foiled a protest march by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Mohammad Yaseen Malik and his supporters near in Lal Chowk.

The protetsors were demanding release of all separatist leaders.

Malik, along with his supporters, took out a procession from JKLF headquarters at Abiguzar. However, when they were heading towards the main road, police stopped them. After brief resistance, Malik and his supporters were detained and lodged in police station Kothibagh.

