Police foil JKLF march, Malik detained

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Police on Wednesday foiled a protest march by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Mohammad Yaseen Malik and his supporters near in Lal Chowk.
The protetsors were demanding release of all separatist leaders.
Malik, along with his supporters, took out a procession from JKLF headquarters at Abiguzar. However, when they were heading towards the main road, police stopped them. After brief resistance, Malik and his supporters were detained and lodged in police station Kothibagh.