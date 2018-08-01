About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Police foil 3 smuggling bids in JK, 33 bovines rescued

Published at August 01, 2018 04:55 PM 0Comment(s)756views


Press Trust of India

Jammu

 Police have foiled three bids to smuggle bovines and rescued 33 animals in Doda, Ramban and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said today.


Acting on a tip-off, a police party intercepted a bovine smuggler, identified as Mohd Qasim, and rescued 14 animals at Manjmi-Dessa belt of Doda district, the official said.

But Qasim managed to escape from the spot, he said.

In another case, a police party intercepted a vehicle at Dharamkund belt of Ramban district last night and rescued eight bovines, the official said, adding that the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.

Similarly, police rescued 11 bovines from a truck in Lakhanpur belt of Kathua district but the driver of the vehicle managed to escape from the spot, he said.

Three separate cases were registered in this regard, the official added.

