Police files FIR in Shopian fake stamp, document case

Srinagar:
Police has filed an FIR against persons who tried to renew KCC loan on fake revenue documents and stamps in Shopian district of south Kashmir.
Sources said that two persons applied for renewal of KCC loan at JK Bank branch Imamsahab, Shopian along with all the required revenue documents. The JK bank branch manager on seeing the documents developed suspicion and wrote a letter to concerned Tehsildar for verification.
These two persons fled soon after the bank manager directed the Tehsildar for verification. Tehsildar Imamsahab, Niyaz Ahmad Bhat when contacted told GNS that the documents and the stamp were found fake during the investigations.
Based on patwari report and records available in this office, an enquiry was conducted wherein it was found that all the revenue extracts submitted by the applicant along with signatures and stamps of officers and officials were fake, he said.
"I have directed the concerned police station and the district SP to investigate the matter," he said. A police officer said that a case under FIR No. 297/2018 Under Section 467, 420, 471 and has been registered and further investigations into it have been initiated.