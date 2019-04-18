Police files FIR against thrashing of SDM

April 18, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Police Wednesday registered an FIR into thrashing of a magistrate and four other government employees by the army men yesterday.

The FIR was registered following a written complaint to police by SDM Dooru, Ghulam Rasool Wani.

In the complaint, he had accused army men of beating him and four other officials near Dalwach Ujroo area of Qazigund along the Srinagar Jammu highway in Anantnag district yesterday when they were on way to attend a poll related meeting.

The officials were heading towards Vessu, where Deputy Commissioner Anantnag was to chair a meeting when the incident happened.

“Yes, we have registered an FIR into the incident and are investigating the case”, SDPO Qazigund told Rising Kashmir.

The area falls in revenue district Anantnag and police jurisdiction Kulgam.

Another official said an FIR No 61/2019 under section 323, 341 RPC has been registered in police station Qazigund into the incident.

The SDM in an application to police had stated that he was grabbed by army men in black fatigues by his collar, dragged, abused, humiliated and beaten up.

“My employees were also mercilessly beaten up and the official vehicle we were travelling in was damaged”, said SDM.

The officer in the complaint had alleged that his and his driver’s cellphone were snatched and broken into pieces when they tried to make a call to Deputy Commissioner.

“We were only saved from clutches of army men when DC reached the spot and intervened”, he said.

The SDM had further alleged that the election related material was also snatched from them and destroyed by army men.

The office of the magistrate had sought strict action against the erring army men.

The army action had evoked strong condemnations from National Conference, PDP and Congress and Shah Faesal’s J&K Peoples’ Movement.

