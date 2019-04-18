About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 18, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Police files FIR against thrashing of SDM

Police Wednesday registered an FIR into thrashing of a magistrate and four other government employees by the army men yesterday.
The FIR was registered following a written complaint to police by SDM Dooru, Ghulam Rasool Wani.
In the complaint, he had accused army men of beating him and four other officials near Dalwach Ujroo area of Qazigund along the Srinagar Jammu highway in Anantnag district yesterday when they were on way to attend a poll related meeting.
The officials were heading towards Vessu, where Deputy Commissioner Anantnag was to chair a meeting when the incident happened.
“Yes, we have registered an FIR into the incident and are investigating the case”, SDPO Qazigund told Rising Kashmir.
The area falls in revenue district Anantnag and police jurisdiction Kulgam.
Another official said an FIR No 61/2019 under section 323, 341 RPC has been registered in police station Qazigund into the incident.
The SDM in an application to police had stated that he was grabbed by army men in black fatigues by his collar, dragged, abused, humiliated and beaten up.
“My employees were also mercilessly beaten up and the official vehicle we were travelling in was damaged”, said SDM.
The officer in the complaint had alleged that his and his driver’s cellphone were snatched and broken into pieces when they tried to make a call to Deputy Commissioner.
“We were only saved from clutches of army men when DC reached the spot and intervened”, he said.
The SDM had further alleged that the election related material was also snatched from them and destroyed by army men.
The office of the magistrate had sought strict action against the erring army men.
The army action had evoked strong condemnations from National Conference, PDP and Congress and Shah Faesal’s J&K Peoples’ Movement.

Latest News

EC took action against violators of MCC after SC push: Soz

EC took action against violators of MCC after SC push: Soz

Apr 17 | Agencies
Several PDP leaders join BJP in Ladakh

Several PDP leaders join BJP in Ladakh

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Kashmiris having a

Kashmiris having a 'rethink' over state's accession to India: Mehbooba

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Shab-e-Baraat to be observed at Jama Masjid on Saturday

Shab-e-Baraat to be observed at Jama Masjid on Saturday

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
UN finds torture, ill-treatment in Afghan prisons

UN finds torture, ill-treatment in Afghan prisons

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Crime branch books job consultancy for fraud

Crime branch books job consultancy for fraud

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
Intermittent rains lash several districts of Valley

Intermittent rains lash several districts of Valley

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
Central Jail inmates call off strike after assurances by dist admin

Central Jail inmates call off strike after assurances by dist admin

Apr 17 | Agencies
Forces conduct searches at Gulshanpora Tral

Forces conduct searches at Gulshanpora Tral

Apr 17 | Agencies
At least 30 people dead as dust storm hits several Indian states

At least 30 people dead as dust storm hits several Indian states

Apr 17 | Agencies
BJP won

BJP won't allow two prime ministers in India: Shah

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Police registers FIR against army for manhandling SDM Dooru

Police registers FIR against army for manhandling SDM Dooru

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
Traffic police Srinagar issues advisory for motorists in view of LS po ...

Traffic police Srinagar issues advisory for motorists in view of LS po ...

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
No ban on civil traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway today

No ban on civil traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway today

Apr 17 | Agencies
KAS officers Association condemns manhandling of SDM Dooru

KAS officers Association condemns manhandling of SDM Dooru

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
UNESCO experts ready to assist reconstruction of iconic Notre Dame

UNESCO experts ready to assist reconstruction of iconic Notre Dame

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Special observers for JK submit report to EC

Special observers for JK submit report to EC

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
CRPF orders high-level inquiry into patient

CRPF orders high-level inquiry into patient's death during highway ban

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 18, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Police files FIR against thrashing of SDM

              

Police Wednesday registered an FIR into thrashing of a magistrate and four other government employees by the army men yesterday.
The FIR was registered following a written complaint to police by SDM Dooru, Ghulam Rasool Wani.
In the complaint, he had accused army men of beating him and four other officials near Dalwach Ujroo area of Qazigund along the Srinagar Jammu highway in Anantnag district yesterday when they were on way to attend a poll related meeting.
The officials were heading towards Vessu, where Deputy Commissioner Anantnag was to chair a meeting when the incident happened.
“Yes, we have registered an FIR into the incident and are investigating the case”, SDPO Qazigund told Rising Kashmir.
The area falls in revenue district Anantnag and police jurisdiction Kulgam.
Another official said an FIR No 61/2019 under section 323, 341 RPC has been registered in police station Qazigund into the incident.
The SDM in an application to police had stated that he was grabbed by army men in black fatigues by his collar, dragged, abused, humiliated and beaten up.
“My employees were also mercilessly beaten up and the official vehicle we were travelling in was damaged”, said SDM.
The officer in the complaint had alleged that his and his driver’s cellphone were snatched and broken into pieces when they tried to make a call to Deputy Commissioner.
“We were only saved from clutches of army men when DC reached the spot and intervened”, he said.
The SDM had further alleged that the election related material was also snatched from them and destroyed by army men.
The office of the magistrate had sought strict action against the erring army men.
The army action had evoked strong condemnations from National Conference, PDP and Congress and Shah Faesal’s J&K Peoples’ Movement.

News From Rising Kashmir

;