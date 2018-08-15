Police files FIR against non-local for attempt to kidnap child in Kupwara

Srinagar:
Police has filed an FIR against a non-local vendor for “kidnapping” a girl child from Drugmulla area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
The vendor, selling bed sheets etc entered the house of one Mohd Shafi Lone at Narbal Colony of Drugmulla around noon.
On seeing his 3-year-old daughter Arifa playing in the house premises, the non-local vendor, according to the family and locals, abducted her and fled from the spot.
The screams of the child caught the attention of his mother and nearby locals who later chased the vendor and caught hold of him, the locals of the area said.
Soon after the incident, the locals informed the concerned police who immediately reached the spot, took the vendor into custody.
Following the incident, scores of people took to streets and staged protests demanding stern action against such people.
A team of senior officers including SSP Kupwara Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar soon reached the police post-Drugmulla where the vendor was questioned thoroughly and it has come to fore that there was nothing adverse found against him.
A police officer who was part of the team investigating the case said that the statement of girl’s family including her mother and some locals has been recorded.
"The family including the mother and father said that the non-local vendor made an attempt to abduct the minor girl ", the officer said.
A case FIR number 232/2018 under section 363/511 RPC has been filed and further investigations launched, he said.
Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar also confirmed the registration of case and said that the investigations into the case is still going on.