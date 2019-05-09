Police files FIR against BJP leaders in Leh

May 09, 2019 | Agencies

Jammu and Kashmir Police has filed an FIR against BJP leaders for allegedly trying to bribe journalists last week in border town of Leh to get favourable coverage during Lok Sabha polls.

The FIR was registered following directions of the chief judicial magistrate’s court to police to investigate the matter.

Earlier, an inquiry, ordered by Leh Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Anvy Lavasa, had found the allegations against BJP leaders to be prima facie true.