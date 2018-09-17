Police files FIR after panchayat ghar gutted in fire at Tral

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Police on Monday registered a case against unidentified persons for burning down a panchayat ghar at Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
The incident coincides with the announcement of Panchayat elections to be held in nine phases from next month.
Official sources said that the Panchayat Ghar was set ablaze by unidentified persons at Seer Jagier area of Tral late last night, as a result of which some windows of the panchayat ghar got damaged.
A police officer concerned confirmed the fire incident and said that blaze was controlled soon after the flames began emanating from the building.
He said that there was minor damage to the building while cognizance of the incident has been taken.
“A case under FIR number 87/2018 under section 436 RPC has been lodged and further investigations were taken up,” the officer said.
Asked about the cause of the fire, the police officer said: “It seems that some mischief mongers tried to set it ablaze, we have taken cognizance and those behind it would be unveiled”. (GNS)
Picture used in the story is representational