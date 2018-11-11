Police files FIR after 15 years into Ganderbal custodial killing case

SHRC orders completion of inquiry In six weeks
Riyaz BhatSRINAGAR —
Fifteen years after a civilian was killed allegedly in fake encounter at central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, police has lodged an FIR into the killing even as state human rights commission has asked the cops to expedite and complete inquiry in six weeks. The civilian Abdul Hameed Ganai, a resident of Preng Ganderbal was killed in 2003.
In response to notice by State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on a petition filed by Chairman International Forum for Justice and Human Rights (IFJHR) Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in 2013, the Police had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to inquire into the killing.
The SSP Ganderbal submitted that an FIR (No 31/2018) under section 364/302 RPC has been registered in police station Kangan and investigation taken up.
“Correspondence has been made with the 65 Bn CRPF E-Coy seeking particulars of some officials who have proceeded on voluntary retirements and who are examined regarding the alleged incident,” the reply reads, adding, “The report regarding character and antecedents of the deceased regarding his involved or otherwise with militant organisations is yet awaited. The investigations of the case will be brought to the final conclusion soon,” the police reply reads.
The SSP said character and antecedents the deceased regarding his involvement or otherwise with militant organizations was also awaited.
“Statements of a few official witnesses are to be recorded as per the provision of U/S 164-A CRPC and also statements of the officers and other involved in the proceedings of the enquiry conducted U/S 176 CRPC are to be recorded,” the SSP said, adding, “Thus the investigation of the case will be brought to final conclusion-soon as the pending proceedings are completed.”
The civilian, Abdul Hamid Ganie was killed on 11th of September 2003 in Kangan and a petition in this connection was filed in the State Human Rights Commission by the brother of the slain, Abdul Rashid Ganie, and rights activist Mohammad Ahsan Untoo in 2013. Meanwhile, SHRC chairman Justice (Retd) Bilal Ahmad Nazki asked the police to “expedite and complete” within six weeks inquiry into the custodial killing. Chairperson of the Commission, Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki in a hearing of this case said, “Status report has been filed by SSP Ganderbal. I have gone through the report. SSP Ganderbal should expedite and complete the enquiry within a period of six weeks.” The petition of the case was filed by the chairman of the International Forum of Justice (IFJ) Ahsan Untoo.