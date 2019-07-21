Police files chargesheet against six associates of Al-Badr militants

July 21, 2019 | Agencies

Jammu and Kashmir police filed chargesheet against six associates of three Al-Badr militants, who were killed in an encounter by forces in January, in the central Kashmir district of Badgam, a police Spokesperson said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Tanveer Laway, Shahnawaz Bhat, Imtiyaz Bhat, Gulzar Wani, Imtiyaz and Azad Wani.

He added that during investigation, the names of these people were established.