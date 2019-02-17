Police files charge sheet in Manasbal blast case

Umar RainaGanderbal :
Police has filed a charge sheet against five accused involved in a Manasbal blast case in which 12 civilians had sustained injuries on Eid-ul-Fitr last year.
An official told Rising Kashmir that Police on Saturday presented charge sheet for a case FIR No 20/2018 registered at P/S Safapora before Session Court Ganderbal after obtaining requisite government sanction and completing all other departmental formalities, pertaining to the blast at Manasbal Park.
Speaking to Rising Kashmir senior superintendent of Police Ganderbal (SSP) Khalil Ahmad Poswal said that Charge sheet was presented against five accused Irfan Ahmad Khan son of Ghulam Mohammad Khan, Mohammad Younis Khan son of Late Mohammad Ayoub Khan, Bilal Ahmad Hastiwala son of Abdul Rashid Hastiwala, Mohammad Imran Sofi son of Abdul Rashid residents of Koundbal Safapora and Bilal Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Rasool Mir resident of Cheshmai Manasbal.
“During trial proper follow-up (pairvi) of case will be ensured,” said an official.