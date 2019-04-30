About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police files charge sheet in Batamaloo militant attack that killed CRPF man

Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday filed charge sheet in a militant incident case near fire services crossing—resulting in a death of a CRPF personnel.
In a statement issue here, the police spokesperson said that the Police today submitted charge sheet for a case FIR No 93/2018 of Police Station Shaheed Gung.
“The FIR pertains to the incident dated 24.07.2018, wherein militants holding illegal weapons had fired indiscriminately upon CRPF and Police Personnel deployed for Secretariat duty near Pampori Sons Showroom resulting in injuries to CRPF Personnel among which one CRPF man Ct/GD Shanker Lal Brala of A/23 Bn CRPF died,” a police spokesperson said.
The FIR pertains to the incident dated 24.07.2018, wherein militants using weapons had fired indiscriminately upon CRPF and Police Personnel deployed for Secretariat duty near Fire Services crossing resulting in injuries to CRPF Personnel and one CRPF Jawan Ct/GD Shanker Lal Brala of A/23 Bn CRPF had attained martyrdom.
After conclusion of the investigation, chargesheet was filed before the competent Court under relevant sections of law by Srinagar Police after obtaining necessary Government sanction for prosecution.
After the conclusion of the investigation, he said, the charge sheet has been filed before the competent Court by Srinagar Police U/S 302,307 RPC, 7/27 IA Act, 16,18,19,38 & 39 of ULA (P) Act and substantive offenses thereof subsequent to obtaining necessary Government sanction for prosecution under UA (P) Act.
The charge sheet has been filed against nine accused including Muhammed Shafeeq Bhat R/o Diyarwani Batamaloo; Waseem Khan R/o Diyarwani Batamaloo; Bilal Ahmad Bhat R/o Kund Qazigund; Shazia Yaqoob @ Pari R/o Kamad Anantnag; Tehseen Ahmed Batloo @ Junaid R/o Zainder mohalla Habakadal for their role in hatching criminal conspiracy for the militant act, harboring militants—giving support to the proscribed militant organization.

 

