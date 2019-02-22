Police files charge sheet against Lone

Noor ul HaqSopore, Feb 21:
Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday submitted a charge sheet against an accused person booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act before Chief judicial Magistrate Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
A top police official in Sopore said that a charge sheet was produced against an accused person namely Abdul Wadood Lone alias Bilal son of Abdul Gani Lone, a resident of Najar Mohalla Bomai in ULA (P) Act before Chief Judicial Magistrate Sopore.
“The accused person was arrested on 29 June, 2016 on the charges of harboring two Hizbul Mujahideen militants namely Altaf Ahmad Mir son of Abdul Rashid Mir of Brath Kalan Sopore and Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone son of Abdul Khaliq Lone of Wussan Pattan along with their arms ammunition in his residential house,” the police official from Sopore said.
He said that both the militants were later on killed during an encounter. Sopore police said that a case FIR No. 62/2016 was registered in Police Station Bomia and accused Abdul Wadood Lone was booked U/S 13,19 ULA (P) Act in the case.
“The investigation of the case was closed as challaned. Thereafter necessary government sanction was acquired from the Home Department J&K vide No. Home/Pross /64/2018 dated 10.01.2019 and after completing all departmental /procedural formalities, the charge sheet of the case has been produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate Sopore against the said accused person on 21.02.2019,” they said.