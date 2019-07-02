Police files 2 FIRs in Kishtwar accident, PMGSY officials; doctors booked

July 02, 2019 | Imran Shah

Police has registered two seperate cases in the road accident in which 35 passengers were killed and 15 others injured at Keshwan area of Kishtwar district on Sunday.

A senior police said that Kishtwar police has registered an FIR No. 129/2019 under sections 279, 337, 304-A against driver and owner (also died in the accident) of the ill fated bus and officials of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) for the road maintenance failure.

He said another FIR No. 131/2019 under section 304-A was registered against the doctors of District Hospital Kishtwar inclduing Chief Medical Officer and Supriendentent of the hospital for failing to provide timely aid to the injured that led to deaths.

On Sunday the minibus (JK17-6787) was on the way to Kishtwar from Kishwan when it rolled down into a gorge at Sirgwari, leaving 35 passengers dead 15 others seriously injuried.