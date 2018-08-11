Police file challan against Talib Hussain, shift him to Hiranagar jail

Gujjar leaders booked for alleged rape, illegal possession of weapons
SYED AMJAD SHAHJammu, Aug 10:
Police Friday produced a challan against Talib Hussain, a known Gujjar social activist and a key witness in Rasana rape-and-murder case, accusing him of rape and allegedly for illegal possession of weapons.
Sources said that Talib was kept in police custody at police station Samba soon after his arrest from Tral (Kashmir) in a rape and arms act.
The case – rape and arms act - was famed against the Samba police following a complaint against Talib Hussain by his relative.
He was kept in the police lockup Samba police station during the course of investigation. As the investigation under section 376 (Rape) and Arms Act (4/25) of RPC concluded, the police produced its challan before the local court in Samba district.
Meanwhile, Talib Hussain has been shifted to Hiranagar jail. Recently, Talib Hussain suffered head injuries when he was allegedly assaulted inside the lockup of police station Samba.
Following the alleged assault, prominent senior lawyer Indira Jaisingh approached Supreme Court.
She approached Supreme Court a day she tweeted “Talib Hussain - who was arrested last week - has been tortured in Samba police station while on police remand, skull broken, rushed to hospital in Samba, he is a key witness in the Kathua gang rape-murder case. This is unacceptable in a democracy.”
The Apex Court had sought response from the J&K Govt with regard to custodial torture of Talib Hussain following a plea by Supreme Court’s senior lawyer Indira Jaisingh.
Talib Hussain has remained in news as he spearheaded the campaign for justice to Rasana rape and murder victim.