July 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police facilitates public interaction at Khanyar

 Continuing with its public outreach program, police facilitated a public interaction meeting at Police Station Khanyar. The meeting was chaired by SDPO Khanyar, Farhan Jehanzeb. SHO Khanyar was also present in the meeting.
Community members and representatives from different mohalla committees of neighboring areas participated in the meeting. They raised various issues including drug menace, traffic congestion and gambling in the area.
The main aim of the meeting was to interact with the respectable citizens and civil society members from the area to seek their cooperation for the policing activities being undertaken in the area.
The chairing officer assured the participants that their genuine issues pertaining to police will be redressed on priority.

