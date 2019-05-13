Police, Executive Magistrates, line departments conduct joint market checking

May 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police accompanied by concerned Executive Magistrates and representatives of other departments on Sunday conducted surprise market checking in various areas of the city.

The joint team conducted market checking in Noorbagh, Jawahar Nagar, Rawalpora, Jogilankar Rainawari, Hazratbal, Karanagar, Khanyar, BK Pora-Dangerpora area of Nowgam, Pantha Chowk and Nishat markets.

Market checking was aimed to ensure the good quality items are put on sale and to curb black marketing & profiteering of essential commodities. Erring shopkeepers were fined on the spot by executive magistrates, besides rotten vegetables and fruits were disposed off.

The general public appreciated police for this action and hoped that such drives shall continue in future as well.