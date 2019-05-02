Police establishes helpline for women in Srinagar

May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In a bid to assist females facing harassment, violence, the Srinagar police on Wednesday established helpline dedicated 24×7 for women and girls at Women's Police Station Rambagh, Srinagar.

The helpline was established on the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Dr M Haseeb Mughal.

The helpline for women/girls was inaugurated today by DySP Headquarters Srinagar Irshad Hussain Rather along with SHO Women’s Police Station Rambagh Khalida Parveen and Senior Prosecuting Officer Shafaq Murtaza.

Meanwhile, the district police urged women/girls to come forward and contact on these numbers for any kind of assistance or emergency. Women Helpline numbers in Women's Police Station, Rambagh Srinagar are: 9596770601 (WhatsApp also) and 9596770602.