Police drug de-addiction centre holds prog at SSM College

Rising Kashmir NewsDecember 01:
Police Drug De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre along with Department of Civil Engineering of SSM College Of Engineering and Technology organized a programme on substance abuse among young adults, current trends and collective responsibilities.
According to a police spokesman, experts from police Drug De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre were invited to speak.
The programme was attended by the Principal, Registrar and other faculty members of the college, besides students from various departments.
Dr Mohammad Muzaffer Khan, Director Drug De-addiction Centre, Iram Maqbool Wani and Amir Sultan, Mental Health Counsellors interacted with the students on substance abuse among youth and answered queries raised by them.
The spokesman said that the programme was started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Qura’an and a beautiful oration of Naat-e-Shareef.
At the onset, principal Dr N A Shah gave a brief introduction about the substance abuse and welcomed the resource persons.
Iram Maqbool Wani deliberated about drugs, their types, and risk factors associated with it.
She emphasized on different trends in drug abuse among young people and measures to be adopted to avoid recourse to drugs.
Amir Sultan highlighted collective responsibilities of common folk including experts, students and other stake holders in eradicating the menace of drug addiction.
Dr Mohammad Muzaffer Khan gave a holistic perspective about substance abuse, current trends, role of family members and teachers in putting a stop to the menace.