Police dispel rumours about MIG-21 crash

June 29, 2019 | Agencies

J&K Police on Saturday dispelled the rumours about crash of MIG-21 near Nasrullahpora village of Budgam district.



Police sources told a local news agency that no plane crashed in Budgam while as all the flight were operating as per schedule. "These are all rumours, no plane has crashed in Budgam," the officials told KNO.



Earlier, rumours were spread on social that MIG-21 Air Crashed near Nasrullah pora Budgam which led to the closure of Airport.



"No such incident has happened," the official told KNO. Meanwhile director Srinagar Airport confirmed to KNO that the flights at Srinagar Airport were functioning smoothly. "Airport is not closed," he said.



(KNO)