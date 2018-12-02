Police disallows Hurriyat (M) function

Mirwaiz placed under house arrest
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 01:
Police Saturday disallowed one-day workers and delegates session of Hurriyat Conference (M) and placed Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest.
A Hurriyat (M) spokesman said conglomerate’s chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house arrest last night to prevent him from visiting the Hurriyat headquarters to attend the day-long seminar today.
“Our head office in Rajbagh was sealed by cops in the early hours today. The delegates and workers of the conglomerate, who had come from various parts of the valley, were not allowed to assemble here,” he said.
He said after being denied entry into the conglomerate’s headquarters, the workers accompanied by senior leaders including Prof Abdul GaniBhat, Bilal Gani Lone,Mukhtar Ahmed Waza moved towards the residence of Prof Bhat to conduct the session there.
“However, before they could reach there, all lanes and by lanes leading to Prof Bhat’shouse were also sealed by a large contingent of forces and none was allowed to move inside,” the spokesman said.
He said using force and might to disallow the delegate session of a political outfit even indoors shows the “insecurity and fear”among the authorities. “Such authoritarian highhandedness is condemnable and against all norms of democratic norms,” he said.
The spokesman said Hurriyat represents the true aspirations of people, who have been offering priceless sacrifices for the freedom struggle.
He strongly condemned the frequent CASOs being launched by troops across Kashmir, which resultin killing and maiming of people of all ages.
“This is being done to push the people into submission and make them give up their legitimate demand for right to self determination,” added the spokesman.