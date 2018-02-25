Police disallows Hurriyat (G’s) executive meet

Many including Gulzar detained
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 24:
Authorities Saturday disallowed executive council meeting of Hurriyat Conference led by Syed Ali Geelani and detained many leaders of the conglomerate.
A posse of police personnel were deployed outside Geelani’s residence at Hyderpora, where the leaders of the Hurriyat Conference (G) were to hold a meeting.
“Forces did not allow anybody to enter Geelani’s residence to participate in the meeting,” Hurriyat (G) spokesman said.
Police also conducted raids on residences of the Hurriyat (G) leaders and activists and detained conglomerate’s spokesman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, Mohammad Ashraf Laya, Bilal Sidiqee.
The Hurriyat (G) spokesman lashed out at authorities for placing curbs on the movement of leaders and activists.
“This despotic attitude is the root cause of uncertainty and horrendous situations in state,” he said.
The spokesman said the meeting was convened by Geelani to discuss several important issues. “However, policemen sealed all roads leading to his Hyderpora residence”.
Terming the curbs as unjustified and unconstitutional, he said, “The government resorted to its usual tactic of curbing the leadership and gagging voices once again showing that Kashmir is ruled by the forces”.
The spokesman ridiculed the coalition’s ‘rhetoric’ about ''Battle of Ideas’ saying all their slogans and tall claims proved fraud and hoax.
They slammed authorities for imposing arbitrary measures. “They are trampling basic and fundamental rights and pushing people to the wall.”
