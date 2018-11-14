Police detains woman with 20 grenades

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 13:
Police on Tuesday said a woman was detained with 20 grenades from Lawaypora area in outskirts of Srinagar.
"On receipt of reliable information that some OGWs are coming from Baramulla towards Srinagar with ammunition, a naka was laid opposite Kirmaniabad shrine near Lawaypora," a police officer said.
He said a golden colored Chevrolet Tavera car (JK01M-0056) was stopped for checking.
“A woman was travelling in the vehicle. She was searched by lady police personnel present at the naka,” he said adding, “A bag in her possession was searched from which 20 grenades and ammunition were recovered”.
He said the vehicle and the bag containing grenades have been seized and the woman detained and taken to women's Police station for further questioning.
SSP Srinagar Imtiaz Ismail Parray while confirming the incident said a case under FIR no 397/2018 U/S 7/25 IA Act has been registered in Police Station Parimpora and further investigations initiated in this regard. (GNS)