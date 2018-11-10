Police detains some suspects, role of PSO under scanner

Imran Shah / PTIJammu, Nov 09:
Police have detained some persons and role of Personal Security Officer (PSO) of a politician has also come under scanner in connection with the killing of senior BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar by suspected militants in Kishtwar district.
A senior official said detained persons are being interrogated in connection with the killing on November 1.
The government on November 2 constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the killing and directed it to expedite the investigation.
An indefinite curfew was imposed in parts of Kishtwar and Doda districts on Thursday last following killing of Anil Parihar, 52, and his brother, Ajeet Parihar, 55.
With the improvement in the situation, the authorities lifted the day curfew while night curfew continues to remain in force as a precautionary measure.
Sources, meanwhile, said the SIT is probing the role of a PSO of a politician in the killings.
“The PSO is under scanner after preliminary investigation found his involvement in the killings,” they said adding, “SIT believes that official weapon was used in carrying out the murder”.
According to sources, the motorcycle without number plate used in shifting the assailant is yet to be traced by the police.
“After escaping from the spot, gunmen believed to be 3-4 in number took shelter in a house of a villager in Shakti Nagar area of Kishtwar town and later escaped to an unknown location,” they said.
Sources said this disclosure was made by a person, who was detained and is presently in police custody. “On his disclosure, police conducted raids in Shakti Nagar area.”
They said SIT is moving with cautious in the ongoing investigation.
According to sources, SIT is also probing the money trail used in arranging the weapons for killing the BJP leader and his weapon
The BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet Parihar were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Kishtwar town last week.