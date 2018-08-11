Police detains Rasheed at Banihal, sends him back to Srinagar: AIP

Rising Kashmir NewsBanihal, August 10:
AIP said police and CRPF Friday detained AIP President Er Rasheed at Banihal and deported him back to Kashmir while he was on a three day tour to Jammu province to express solidarity with Jammu Muslims and to grab support for advocate Talib currently in police custody.
In a statement party spokesman Advocate Majid Banday said that Er Rasheed was to address several public meetings in Jammu province and was supposed to address a gathering at Banihal after Friday prayers today, however a heavy contingent of police and CRPF detained Er Raheed at the other side of Jawahar Tunnel and didn’t allow him to proceed further. Spokesman while condemning the police action said that Muslims in Jammu have been left “to the mercy of communal goons and biased police force’.
Spokesman further said: “It is unfortunate that the genuine voice of people is being suppressed and whosoever intends to raise his voice against the atrocities is forced to either shut the mouth or his movement is restricted.”