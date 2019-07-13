Police detains man from Shopian village, rods recovered

July 13, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Police Saturday arrested a man from Nowpora village in South Kashmir's Shopian district.

A police official said that Amir Amin Bukhari son of Mohammad Amin Bukhari was arrested during a raid at his house in Bala Nowpora village, located on the border of Shopian and Pulwama.

He said that some 13 rods were recovered from his possession.

It is suspected that the roads may be used for making IEDs, the official added.