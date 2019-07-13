About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 13, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Police detains man from Shopian village, rods recovered

Police Saturday arrested a man from Nowpora village in South Kashmir's Shopian district. 

A police official said that Amir Amin Bukhari  son of Mohammad Amin Bukhari was arrested during a raid at his house in Bala Nowpora village, located on the border of Shopian and Pulwama.  

He  said that some 13 rods were  recovered from his possession.

It is suspected that the roads may be used for making IEDs, the official added. 

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 13, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Police detains man from Shopian village, rods recovered

              

Police Saturday arrested a man from Nowpora village in South Kashmir's Shopian district. 

A police official said that Amir Amin Bukhari  son of Mohammad Amin Bukhari was arrested during a raid at his house in Bala Nowpora village, located on the border of Shopian and Pulwama.  

He  said that some 13 rods were  recovered from his possession.

It is suspected that the roads may be used for making IEDs, the official added. 

News From Rising Kashmir

;