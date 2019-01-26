Police detains Malik, others

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 25:
JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik alongwithvice-chairman MushtaqAjmal was arrested by police on Friday.
After the Friday congregational prayers, police detained Malik from JKLF office at AbiGuzar and shifted him to police station KothiBagh.
Before his arrest, Malik told reporters that after putting its political opponents in jails and prisons, India has “no right to call itself a democratic country.”
“India in fact is subjecting people of Jammu and Kashmir to worst kind of oppression and torture from many decades,” he said .
JKLF chairman said people of Kashmir would observe a complete shutdown and blackout on 26th January as a mark of protest “against the travesty of democracy by Indian state in Jammu Kashmir”.
Police also raided the People’s Political Party (PPP) headquarters at Rajbagh in the afternoon and detained Hurriyat Conference (M) leader and PPP Chief, Engineer Hilal Ahmed War.
War was later lodged at police station Maisuma.
According to Hurriyat Conference (G) leaders, scores of its activists were also detained by police ahead of January 26.
The detainees include AshiqHussainSofi of Khanyar, Abdul Hamid Magrey and Nazir Ahmad from Kupwara, Bashir Ahmad Irfani from Chanapora, Bilal Sidique at Rajbagh and others.