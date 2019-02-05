About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Police detains 'hardcore criminal' under PSA in Samba

Press Trust of India

Jammu

A "hardcore criminal" was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Samba district, police said Tuesday.

Mohammad Irshad alias Shadu, a resident of Bari Brahmana, is named in nine FIRs registered between 2010 and 2018 in various police station and the charges against him include attempt to murder, rape and house-trespassing, a police spokesman said.

He said the district magistrate, Samba, issued the warrant of his detention under the PSA recently, and accordingly a special police team managed to nab him from the Bari Brahmana area. Subsequently, he was lodged at sub-jail Hiranagar.

"The accused was absconding and was evading arrest for a long time," the spokesman said, adding that his detention under the PSA was necessary to curtail his activities.

The PSA is an administrative detention law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

"He was a great threat to the life and liberty of the people, particularly in the Bari Brahmana area. He is a habitual criminal and his activities are prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order," the spokesman said.

 

