Police detains drug peddler under PSA

July 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police on Friday arrested a notorious drug peddler and detained him under PSA.

Identified as Tariq Ahmad Wangoo resident of Chinkral Mohalla Habakadal at present Check Rawalpora, he was involved in several cases of drug peddling including case FIR No. 32/2019 U/S 8/21 NDPS Act of PS Rajbagh pertaining to recovery of huge consignment of illegal drugs from his possession.

It is pertinent to mention that Tariq Ahmad Wangoo was earlier arrested in different FIRs including FIR 08/2015 U/S 8/21 NDPS of PS Parimpora, FIR No. 07/2017 U/S 8/21 NDPS of P/S MR Gunj, FIR No. 02/2019 U/S 8/21 NDPS of PS Bijbehara and FIR No. 36/2015 U/S 8/21 NDPS of PS Rajbagh.

He was a notorious drug Peddler having series of FIRs against him and was responsible for peddling drugs among young students in different districts of the valley.

In a statement issued here, police said community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law.

Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace, police said.