Police detains 5 youth during nocturnal raids in Sopore

Noor ul Haq
At least five youth were detained by government forces during nocturnal raids in Harwan area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Family members of detained youth told Rising Kashmir that government forces detained five youth during the nocturnal raids following the killing of a civilian Muhammad Ashraf Mir by unknown gunmen earlier this month. They said that all the arrested youth are innocent and have nothing to do with any anti-social activity.
Locals said that past couple of days government forces raided several residential houses in Harwan- 13 kilometres away from Sopore town and arrested many youth for questioning.
The detained youth were identified as Jehangir Ahmed Reshi son of Ghulam Rasool Reshi, Azad Ahmed Bhat son of Abdul Jabar Bhat, Nisar Ahmed Bhat son of Mohammad Sultan Bhat, Bashir Ahmed Najar son of Abdul Khazir Najar, and Arshid Ahmed Dar son of Mohammad Maqbool Dar -- all residents of Harwan.
SSP Sopore, Javid Iqbal, told Rising Kashmir that five youth have been detained from Harwan area of Sopore for questioning.
"Preliminary investigation reveals that these boys are involved in militantcy related cases and we are verifying whether there is any hand of these boys in the recent killing in Harwan area of Sopore. However we are investigating the matter," SSP Sopore said.