April 30, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Police detains 21 youth from Pulwama village

At least 21 youth were detained by police from Murran village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district during nocturnal raids on Monday. 

Locals said  that contingents of forces raided the village at around 12:30.am  and searched a cluster of houses.

During  the searches at least 21 youth including 8 teenagers were detained, they said. 

A police official said that the youth were detained for their involvement in stone pelting on government forces.

