Police detain over 6 suspects for questioning

June 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police have arrested over 6 suspects allegedly in connection with the looting of Rs 51 lakhs from the locker of the office of Jammu Kashmir Cable Car Corporation at Gulmarg Gandola in North Kashmir.

Pertinently, unidentified persons looted over Rs five million from fire cum bullet proof locker belonging to Cable Car Corporation at world famous ski resort of Gulmarg on Sunday night.

Police had registered an FIR vide number 5/2019 under section 457, 380, RPC and a special team was constituted to trace the burglars.

A police official told news agency CNS that they have detained over 6 suspects who are being questioned in connection with the burglary incident. “After obtaining CCTV footage, we detained over 6 suspects. They are being questioned and hopefully this burglary case will be solved,” he added. (CNS)