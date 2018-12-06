About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Police detain KEA co-chairman Farooq Dar, spokesman Shahdhar

Sabreen Ashraf


Sabreen Ashraf

Srinagar

Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) co-chairman Farooq Ahmad Dar along with the spokesman Ajaz Ahmad Shahdhar was detained by police in Srinagar on Thursday.

Shahdhar informed Rising Kashmir that they were detained by cops near Ghanta Ghar in Lalchowk where they were scheduled to hold protest against human rights violation sin Kashmir.

Their detention comes in connection with the Joint Resistance Leadership’s call to observe human rights week from December 3 to December 9 to highlight rights violations in Kashmir. 

