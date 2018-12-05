About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Police detain KEA chairman Yasin Khan

Published at December 05, 2018 12:01 PM 0Comment(s)972views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Police Wednesday detained Kashmir Economic Alliance Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Khan from his office here ahead of World Human Rights Day.

Khan, who also heads the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation, was taken to Kothi Bagh Police Station soon after he reached his office, KEA and KTMF spokesman said.

The spokesman condemned the police action.

Pertinently, Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik had given call for peaceful protests against human rights violations in Kashmir.

Human Rights Day is celebrated annually across the world on 10 December every year

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top