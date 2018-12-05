Police detain KEA chairman Yasin Khan

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Police Wednesday detained Kashmir Economic Alliance Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Khan from his office here ahead of World Human Rights Day.
Khan, who also heads the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation, was taken to Kothi Bagh Police Station soon after he reached his office, KEA and KTMF spokesman said.
The spokesman condemned the police action.
Pertinently, Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik had given call for peaceful protests against human rights violations in Kashmir.
Human Rights Day is celebrated annually across the world on 10 December every year