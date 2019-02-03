Police detain JKLF head Yasin Malik as Modi visits JK

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik was detained by police from his residence in Srinagar on Sunday.
A spokesman said that a large contingent of police arrived at Malik’s Maisuma residence and detained him hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the state.
He said Malik was lodged at police station Kothi Bagh, Srinagar.
On Saturday, Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai and All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) senior leader and Chairman People’s Political Party (PPP) Engineer Hilal Ahmad War were placed under house arrest.
Former MLA of Langate constituency, Er Rasheed, who had called for welcoming PM Modi with black flags, was also detained by police.
Meanwhile, Kashmir Valley is observing a complete shutdown against the visit of Modi.
Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik have called for shutdown to protest against “tyranny and oppression” during five years of Modi’s government.
Internet service on mobile phones was also suspended in Kashmir on Modi’s visit to the state.
The PM is visiting the state to lay foundation stones and inaugurate several developmental projects.
(File picture)