Police detain JKLF chief Yasin Malik in Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Police Monday detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Mohammad Yasin Malik in Srinagar in Monday.
Witnesses said that Malik, who had gone into hiding since Saturday, appeared along with his supporters at Maisuma area of the city and tried to take a protest march against the Pulwama killings.
They said the supporters were wearing white shrouds that were inscribed with the slogans like “Indian army kill us all.”
However, police foiled the protest march as soon it reached near Budshah Bridge here. Police detained Malik along with several other activists. They were taken to police station Kothi Bagh.
