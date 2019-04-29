Police detain 15 suspected drug addicts in Kathua

April 29, 2019 | Agencies

Fifteen suspected drug addicts, mostly belonging to neighbouring Punjab, have been detained by Jammu and Kashmir police, officials said Monday.



The youths were nabbed in a series of raids in two villages of Kathua border district in a special drive against drug abuse, they said.



Police teams conducted raids in Chak Drab Khan and Badala villages and rounded up 15 suspects in these raids, they said.



On questioning, they could not give any valid reason for their presence in those villages, police said, adding most of them are suspected to be drug addicts.



Officials said these suspects were mostly found to be Punjab residents, besides some other areas.



Kathua police station has initiated legal actions under relevant sections of law against them.