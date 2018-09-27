Police destroys poppy crops in Shopian and Bijbehara

Rising Kashmir NewsBijbehara, Sep 26:
Continuing its efforts to root out the menace of drugs, police Wednesday destroyed poppy crops in Shopian and Bijbehara. The police spokesperson said that Shopian police destroyed poppy cultivation in Melhura and adjoining areas of district Shopian. Providing the details the spokesperson said that a police party headed by SHO P/S Zainapora and IC PP Wachi under the close supervision of SDPO Zainapora along with Excise & Revenue Department destroyed poppy cultivation spread over 600 kanals of land in Melhura and adjoining areas. The locals of the area especially senior citizens and youth have appreciated the efforts of Police to weed out the drug menace from the area. Carrying out a similar campaign in Anantnag police has destroyed poppy cultivation also in Kanelwan, Bijbehara and adjoining areas.
The spokesperson said that a police party headed by SHO Police Station Bijbehara under the close supervision of Tehsildar Bijbehara and SDPO Bijbehara along with Excise & Revenue department destroyed poppy cultivation in Kanelwan and adjoining areas spread over 40 kanals of land. The spokesperson said that the drive will continue in other villages of Shopian and Bijbehara in future.