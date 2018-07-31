About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Police destroys Bhung cultivation

Published at July 31, 2018 12:33 AM 0Comment(s)177views


Rising Kashmir News

July 30:

 Ganderbal police continues with its drive “war against drugs” and destroyed contraband cultivation in Gutligah area of the district.
On the directions of SSP Ganderbal, a police party from Police Post Gutlibagh destroyed bhung cultivation in the nearby areas of Gutlibagh.
The locals of the area hailed the step carried out by District Police Ganderbal.
The Ganderbal police along with students and civil society members, destroyed bhung in surrounding areas of Degree College Ganderbal also.
The locals of Ganderbal especially students of Degree College Ganderbal hailed the step carried out by District Police Ganderbal.
Anantnag police also started its drive destroying contraband crops spread on 12 kanals of land in Uttersoo area of Achabal.
A police team of Police Station Uttersoo headed by SHO Uttersoo and supervised by SDPO Achabal destroyed bhung spread on 12 kanals of land in Chgam, Pathribal, Wazkha and adjoining areas of Utrasoo Achabal.
Senior citizens of area especially youths appreciated and thanked Anantnag police for this special drive.

