Police declares Baramulla 'militancy free' district

The Baramulla district in north Kashmir has been declared first “militancy free” district in Valley by police after three local Lashker-e-Toiba militants were killed in an encounter with forces on Wednesday.
“After killing of three militants, Baramulla has become the first district of Kashmir with no surviving militant as on date,” a police spokesman said.
Three local militants of LeT Suhaib Farooq Akhoon of Khanpora, Mohsin Mushtaq Bhat of Qazi Hamam and Nasir Ahmad Darzi of Jamia Qadeem were killed in a gunfight with forces at Binner area of the district on Wednesday.
“As of now, no local militant from Baramulla is active in the town or elsewhere in the Valley and neither is any foreign militant active in the town,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla, Imtiyaz Hussain told Rising Kashmir.
However, he did not rule out possibility of militants of neighbouring districts or from across the Line of Control (LoC) coming and setting their base in the district in future.
Baramulla is strategically central location in north Kashmir and has huge presence of forces. The district is connected with Line of Control (LoC) via Uri and Gulmarg sectors.
Asked how Baramulla district has been made “militancy free” district, the SSP said, “It is continuous process and we can’t lower the guard. We will continue our efforts to keep the district militancy free”.
He said the focus has not been just on killing militants but also to ensure that youth are not lured into militancy.
“The important aspect was to deny manpower to militant outfits. Killing a militant is not a big task, but the actual task is not letting anybody to become the militants. A huge effort was put into this,” the SSP said.
According to Husssain, some youth, who had even crossed the LoC on visa and returned to Kashmir trained in handling of weapons, were dissuaded from joining militant ranks.
“Police was able to bring back at least 24 youth, some of them with weapons last year. Only one local youth was recruited from the district into militancy last year and he was killed,” he said.
“At least six boys, who were near joining militancy, were brought back,” Hussain said.
He said of those, who were brought back from militancy, most are free while four are still in jail.
“They are behind bars with the consent of families so that they don’t become militants,” said SSP Baramulla.
He said police was keeping track of some youth, who gave up militancy and have gone outside state.
The SSP said over 50 militants were killed in various anti-militancy operations in the district in last three years.
