Police, CRPF thrash journalists in Nawab Bazar

Srinagar, Oct 19:
A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police and Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) on Friday thrashed three journalists and detained them for an almost half-an-hour, in Nawab Bazar area of Srinagar city.
Reports said that the trio was thrashed after the forces were coming back from the protest site, as clashes were earlier reported from the city. The three journalists working with a local news portal were outside their office in Nawab Bazar when the forces party thrashed them badly and took them away in a Rakshak vehicle.
The incident is not new in the city, earlier this incident of reporters being harassed and stopped from performing their professional duties was reported from Fateh Kadal area of the city. However, the act was later condemned by various journalist associations and organizations.