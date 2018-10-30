Police cracks whip on lottery sellers

Srinagar, Oct 29:
Acting on specific information regarding lottery sellers selling lotteries to people near Biscoe School Lal Chowk, a police party headed by SHO Kothibagh raided the spot and apprehended two lottery sellers.
They were identified as Kamran Shah son of Sareer Shah resident of Bohri Kadal Srinagar and Firdous Ahmad Akhoon son of Ghulam Qadir Akhoon resident of Adalat Masjid Hawal, Srinagar.
On search, lottery tickets and other relevant materials was recovered, besides, an Auto Rickshaw bearing registration number JK01H-4604, used for selling lottery tickets around Lal Chowk was also seized.
In this connection, a case FIR number 70/2018 under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been taken up.
General public is requested to contact Srinagar police on 9596770514, 9596770623 or ‘Dial 100’ in case of complaint of such nature.