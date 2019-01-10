Police crackdown on social media

AgenciesJammu
In a bid to tighten noose around rumour mongers spreading buzz, false propaganda and fake news, Jammu and Kashmir Police is soon going to set up ‘special labs’ to monitor social media content.
“Social media is a boon as well as a bane and in the present scenario it is also being misused by some anti-social elements to tarnish image of some persons out of revenge or personal rivalry,” police sources here said.
They said that to keep tab on such elements and the material circulated by them, a ‘special lab’ is soon coming up to tighten noose around rumour mongers.
“If anybody uploads, circulates or forwards any irrelevant material having objectionable content, he will immediately be trapped by the officers monitoring social media through the special lab,” sources added.
Sources however, added that the ‘special lab’ may be operated from the cyber cell of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and added, “special officers, who are technically sound and equipped in handling the hi-tech gadgets vis-a-vis those having complete knowledge about information technology to monitor social media, will be deployed in these labs.
[UNI]