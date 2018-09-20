About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Police crack minor's murder case in Ganderbal

Published at September 20, 2018 03:01 PM 0Comment(s)1533views


Police on Thursday claimed to have cracked the murder of a minor boy Faisal Hussain Misgar of Ganderbal district.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ganderbal Khalil Poswal said an accused Abrar Majeed has been arrested in the case.

"Majeed was stalking the sister of the deceased boy. He had sent a marriage proposal to the girl's family which was rejected. To avenge the refusal, the accused conspired to murder girl's brother," Poswal said. 

SSP added that the murder was committed three days after the marriage of the deceased's sister.

The arrested person, as per police, is originally from Soura and is presently residing in Buserbugh Alasteng.

12-year-old Faisal Hussian Misger of Buserbugh Alasteng had gone missing from his home after which his dead body was found in a nearby paddy field.

