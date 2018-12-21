Police constitutes SIT into Boniyar murder

Noor ul HaqBaramulla:
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday ordered setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into killing of 25-year-old Azim Nazir Khan of Aranbua Boniyar in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Azim Nazir Khan, a fitness trainer at Hulk Gym Centre Azad Gunj Baramulla was found murdered last week near the gym centre.
A Police spokesperson in Baramulla said that SSP Baramulla has ordered constitution of Special Investigation Team (SIT) to be headed by DySP Headquarters Baramulla Syed Javaid for investigation of case FIR No 207/2018 of Police Station Baramulla pertaining to the killing of 25-year-old youth Azim Nazir Khan.
“Other members of the SIT are Prosecuting Officer Baramulla Aarif Majid, Sub Inspectors Mohammad Shafi and Farooq Ahmad, Assistant Sub Inspectors Syed Ashiq and Tariq Ahmad and selection grade constable Shabir Ahmad of Police Station Baramulla,” the spokesman said.
He said that the SIT has called some suspects for questioning and further investigation of the case is going on.
Earlier police said that Azim Nazir Khan son of Nazir Ahmad Khan, a resident of Arunbua Boniyar, Uri working as a Gym Trainer at Hulk Gym center Azad Gunj Baramulla went missing on 13th December and a case was filed on 14th December at Police Station Baramulla. He was found murdered on 18th December under mysterious conditions.
A complete shutdown was observed in parts of Uri against the gruesome killing, with people appealing for justice for the victim’s family and punishment to the culprits involved in the crime.