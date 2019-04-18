About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police constitutes SIT in Pattan blind murder case

 Police on Wednesday constituted a special investigation team to crack the murder case of a youth namely Jan Muhammad Bhat resident of Mamosa Pattan whose dead body was recovered some days before near Chenabal Pattan.
SSP Baramulla Abdul Qayoom while talking to CNS said that for speedy investigation in the murder case we have constituted a special investigation team which will be headed by DSP Mashkoor Ahmed Zargar and will be assisted by other officers of the department including Inspector Syed Gazanfar, Sub Inspector Athar Parvaiz, Head Constable Muhmmad Jabar, Selection Grade Constable Shakeel Ahmed.
SSP Abdul Qayoom further said that team will complete the investigation within a stipulated time. “I request victim to believe in SIT and cooperate with it,” he added.
Police have already registered a murder case under section 302 at Police Station Pattan. Forces arrest trio in night raids at Tral village
Tral: Government Forces arrested three youth during nocturnal raids in a Tral village of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
The raids were conducted in Chandrigam hamlet during the dead of night.
Local sources told news agency CNS that government forces raided three houses where from they took along three youth who were identified as Murtaza Nabi Mir, Saroor Shafi Mir and Sajad Gulzar Rather, all residents of Chandrigam. One among the detained youth is the son of a policeman.
A police official feigned ignorance about these raids while sources said that arrested youth have been picked up in connection with militancy related cases.

;